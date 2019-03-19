Kildare Today

Donald Tusk And Leo Varadkar To Meet In Dublin Today.

Author: Róisin Power
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk will discuss Brexit when they meet in Dublin later.

It comes ahead of a meeting of EU leaders later this week when the British Prime Minister's expected to ask for an extension.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow ruled yesterday that Theresa May can't keep bringing her deal back before the UK Parliament unless significant changes are made to it.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says efforts are ongoing to find a breakthrough - with just 10 days to go until Britain's due to leave the EU.

