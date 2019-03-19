Kildare Today

Thrid-Level Institutions Risk Losing Funding If They Do Not Implement Consent Classes.

Author: Róisin Power
A new report has suggested that third level institutions that do not provide obligatory sexual consent classes, risk losing State funding.

The Government-commissioned report has also proposed that colleges should record and report incidents of sexual harassment, assault and rape on campuses - rather than leaving it to the Gardaí.

According to the Irish Times, a number of other recommendations have been made, with each college required to report on whether they're implementing them to the Higher Education Authority every year.

