New Zealand's Prime Minister Says The Gunman Of Friday's Terror Attack Will Remain Nameless.

: 03/19/2019 - 08:32
Author: Róisin Power
New Zealand's prime minister says she'll never say the name of the man behind the Christchurch terror attack - so he's denied notoriety.

50 people died when he opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in the city on Friday.

Jacinda Ardern has been leading tributes in the country's Parliament.
 

