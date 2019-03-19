Kildare Today

Listen: Consultants Say Unfilled Posts Are Making Hospital Waiting Times Worse.

Author: Róisin Power
The Irish Hospital Consultants Association is hitting out at the Government for failing to fill hospital consultant posts.

It says this is leading to a drop in the standard of patient care - and that clinical services won't be sustained unless the roles are filled.

The organisation's survey of members shows 95 per cent believe the failure to fill permanent posts is due to pay discrimination against new hospital consultants.

Consultant Paediatriac Radioologist Gabriel Colleran says members feel waiting times have got worse because of empty jobs:

