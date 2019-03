An AirBnB host in Australia has been jailed for 11 years for killing a guest who couldn't afford to pay.

42-year-old Jason Colton pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ramis Jonuzi in 2017 - but denied murder.

The court heard that when he tried to leave the house without paying the 130 euro fee, two housemates held the 36-year-old down while Colton beat and strangled him.

A judge described the attack as "cowardly, vicious and unprovoked".