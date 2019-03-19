K Country

Work Begins On Moyglare Road Improvement Scheme.

: 03/19/2019 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Work has begun on the Moyglare Road Improvement Scheme in Maynooth.

It extends from the pedestrian crossing at Mill Street to the Moyglare Hall junction.
 
The Kilcock junction at the Church will be upgraded to give a new right turning lane from Moyglare Road to the Kilcock Road.  

More traffic lights are being installed on the road, including at the Moyglare Hall Link Road/MoyglareRoad junction
 
There will be a 4m wide shared pedestrian/cycle lane on the east side of Moyglare Road and an upgraded 2m wide footpath on the west side of the road.
 
The works should be completed by September

