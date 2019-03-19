K Country

Expressions Of Interest Sought For €6M Naas Town Hall Project.

: 03/19/2019 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_town_hall_03_06_2005_rollingnews.jpg

Expressions of Interest  are being sought for the €5.9 million conversion of Naas Town Hall.

The historic building is being turned in to a library and cultural centre.

Kildare County Council have been awarded a grant of €1.5 million towards the project, under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The multi-functional facility will include outdoor civic and cultural space, complimented by an indoor space.

The indoor space will accommodate meeting rooms for large and small gatherings, exhibition areas, lecture and workshop spaces, hot-desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.

 The deadline is  8th April

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg,hsd  complimented the County Librarian Marian Higgins on progress with this fantastic project for Naas and he looked forward to continuing progress during 2019.

 

 

File image: Naas Town Hall/RollingNews

 

