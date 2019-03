The husband of a woman missing from her Kildare home for a week says "we just want her to come back"

53 year old Margaret Dorrian was last seen in her home town, Celbridge, on the afternoon of March 12th.

Her last contact with her husband, Derek, was a quick phone call at 2pm.

Margaret is described as being 5'6'' in height, of slight build with red hair and green eyes.

Derek speaking to Kildare Today, says she needs to come home.