Listen: HSE Reports 600% Increase In Cases Of Mumps.

: 03/19/2019 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_logo.jpg

The number of cases of mumps in Ireland is up by over 600 per cent compared to the same period last year.

There have been more cases of the highly-contagious disease in the first 11 weeks of 2019, than all of last year.

The latest figures from the HSE has shows there have been 593 reports of mumps so far, with the majority of cases among teenagers and young adults.

204 of the cases were in the Eastern Region, which includes Kildare and Dublin.

Dr Suzanne Cotter, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, outlines the volume of cases reported:

18mumps.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

