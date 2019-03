The EU's chief Brexit negotiator says everyone should now finalise preparations for a no-deal scenario.

Theresa May is going to write to European leaders asking if she can delay the UK's departure.

They're meeting on Thursday, after the House of Commons speaker said the British prime minister can't take her deal back to the chamber unless there are big changes.

Michel Barnier says a delay can only happen if it's "useful".

File image: Michel Barnier