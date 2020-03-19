K Drive

Kildare's Parks Dept. Is Piloting New Ways Of Managing Land, To Boost Biodiversity.

: 03/19/2020 - 12:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
park_bench_hedge_pixabay.jpg

Kildare's Parks Department is trialling new ways of maintain 15 open spaces across the county, to enhance biodiversity, be pollinator friendly and reduce the use of non-renewable fuels.

It has launched a public consultation on its plans, which include the Wonderful Barn in Leixlip, Clane Ring Road, Pound Park, Monread Park, the Famine Cemetery and the Millennium Link Road.

The Parks Dept. wants to reduce the number of grass cuts, per year, and replace  pesticide spraying with strimming.

The online survey is available here:

 

