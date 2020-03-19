K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Collector General Joins Clem Ryan On Kildare Today To Outline Revenue's Covid 19 Response.

: 03/19/2020 - 14:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_logo.gif

Revenue will refund employers who continue paying staff they lay off 203 euro per week.

Companies who keep staff on the payroll but can't offer full wages, can instead pay the 203 euro, which is equal to the Covid-19 support payment.

The department says it will help maintain a link between employers and their staff and make a return to work more seamless.

Among the other measures announced by Revenue include postponing stamp duty on credit cards to July, and deferring Local Property Tax payments to May.

In addition, a range of measures have been announced to assist SMEs

Joe Howley is Collector General at the Revenue Commissioners, and has been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

 

joehowley.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!