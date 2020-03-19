Listen: Collector General Joins Clem Ryan On Kildare Today To Outline Revenue's Covid 19 Response.

Revenue will refund employers who continue paying staff they lay off 203 euro per week.

Companies who keep staff on the payroll but can't offer full wages, can instead pay the 203 euro, which is equal to the Covid-19 support payment.

The department says it will help maintain a link between employers and their staff and make a return to work more seamless.

Among the other measures announced by Revenue include postponing stamp duty on credit cards to July, and deferring Local Property Tax payments to May.

In addition, a range of measures have been announced to assist SMEs

Joe Howley is Collector General at the Revenue Commissioners, and has been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.