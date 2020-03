Repairs to a burst water main in Newbridge won't begin until Friday.

Kildare County Council says the main is in Clongorey.

Repair work will get underway at 10am, and should finish up at 4pm.

Clongorey, Black Trench, Thomastown & Caragh will be without supply.

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill, after works have finished.