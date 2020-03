There are calls on government to set aside money to support local radio during Covid 19.

None of Ireland's independent local and regional stations, including Kfm Radio, receive exchequer funding, but maintain their commitment to public service broadcasting.

Stations are struggling with shrinking ad revenue, their only income stream, because of Covid 19.

Outgoing Labour Leader, Brendan Howlin, says money must be set aside to ensure the survival of local and regional radio: