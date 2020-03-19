K Drive

10 Day Long Road Works Project Continues In Rathcoffey.

: 03/19/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

A ten day long road works project continues in Rathcoffey.

Kildre County Council says the works are in place on the Prosperous to Rathcoffery Road.

A traffic management system is in place, and delays are to be expected.

The project is scheduled for completion on March 27th.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

