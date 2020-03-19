KCC Reminds Older People Of A Range Of Supports Available To Them During Covid 19 Oubreak.

Kildare County Council is reminding older people that there a range of supports and advice lines available.

It says "The corona virus is a particular threat to older people, who may be isolated and welcome support at this difficult time."

SeniorLine:

SeniorLine has been the national, confidential listening service for older people, run by trained older volunteers since 1998. Any caller, concerned about Covid 19, will receive the most up to date guidance as recommended by Government sources. Good health practice is reinforced at all times. This information is updated daily as the situation changes and is available to each of our volunteers at the phones.

Phone: SeniorLine is a FREEPHONE service and our older callers can call free between 10am and 10pm every day of the year on 1800 804 591 More information: www.thirdageireland.ie/seniorline

Alone

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people, has announced the launch of a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.

Phone: Contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 if you have concerns about your own wellbeing, or the wellbeing of an older person you know. More information: www.alone.ie .

Friends of the Elderly:

If you would like to receive a Friendly Call from a Friends of the Elderly volunteer, or if you are referring an older person to the service or would like to inquire further about the Friendly Call Service or any of Friends of the Elderly’s services please contact us directly: