A Woman In Her 80s Has Been KIlled In A Collision In Clane.

: 03/19/2020 - 16:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_3.jpg

A woman pedestrian has been killed in a collision in Clane.

The crash, involving a lorry, happened on the town's Main Street at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

Gardai say the woman, who is understood to be in her 80s, was pronounced dead at Naas General Hospital.

A post-mortem examination will take place there.

A forensic examination of the scene of the collision is to take place.

 The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

