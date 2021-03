There are calls for the installation of parklets in parts of North Kildare.

Labour Cllr., Ciara Galvin, wants to know when the existing parklet on Celbridge Main Street will be up-graded to include seating.

While Fine Gael Cllr., Joe Neville and Ind. Cllr., Íde Cussen, both want information on the creation of more such amenities in Celbridge and Leixlip.

All three motions will be debated at today's monthly meeting of the Municipal District.

