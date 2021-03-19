Kildare Today

Naas LEA Highest Covid-19 Incidence Rate In Co. Kildare.

: 19/03/2021 - 08:48
Author: Ciara Noble
The 14 day incidence rate in every Local Electoral Area in Co. Kildare is significantly above the state R rate.

The incidence rate across Ireland, for the two weeks to Monday, is 148 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in Co. Kildare, is in the Naas LEA, at 281.1, and 110 new cases in those 14 days.

The rate in Leixlip Local Electoral Area is next highest in the county, at 258.5, and 41 new cases.

In the Kildare Local Electoral Area, 63 people were confirmed as having contracted Covid-19, and the rate there is 245.1.

The Maynooth LEA rate is 242.2 and 72 new cases.

The Clane LEA rate is 200.4, and 57 people in that region were diagnosed with Covid-19 in that period.

The Athy LEA rate is 180.9, with 48 new Covid-19 cases in those two weeks.

The rate in Newbridge Local Electoral Area is 180.4 and 64 new diagnoses.

The Celbridge Local Electoral Area rate is the lowest in Kildare, at 171.1, and 37 new cases.

 

Image: Geralt via Pixabay

