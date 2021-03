Almost 180,000 euro worth of cannabis herb and cocaine has been seized in Co Louth.

The drugs were discovered during the search of a vehicle in Drogheda town centre last night.

108,000 euro worth of cannabis herb, and cocaine with a street value of 70,000 euro was found by gardaí.

No arrests have yet been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

File image: RollingNews