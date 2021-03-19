Listen: Its Reported KCC Has Refused Planning Permission For Wind Farm Development.

Its understood that Kildare County Council has declined planning permission for a proposed windfarm in the Ummeras area.

Ummeras Wind Farm Limited/Statkraft sought leave to erect 5 wind turbines, with a tip height of up to 169 metres.

The proposal is for a site in the townlands of Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

Mary Fanning McCormack is opposed to the development.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she shares her understanding of the reasons behind the decision.

Mary Fanning McCormack joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Statement on Rathangan Monasterevin Wind Awareness Facebook page this morning:

"We're just hearing that KCC have refused the Statkraft planning application. This is obviously great news. Its expected that the developer will appeal to An Bord Pleanala. If so, we will fight this ill-conceived plan there too. For the moment enjoy this 1st win and have a great weekend."

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council:

"5 No. wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169m and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; 1 no. on-site electrical substation; 1 no. temporary construction compound; all associated underground electrical and communications cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electrical substation; provision of new site access tracks and associated drainage; erection of 1 no. permanent meteorological mast of up to 100m in height; and all associated site development works, ancillary works and equipment. Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm. A concurrent planning application is being submitted to Offaly County Council in relation to the elements of the proposed development that are within County Offaly, which consist of road/junction accommodation works to facilitate the turbine deliveries associated with the proposed wind farm development in Co. Kildare. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development. All within the townlands

Development Address:

Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough,County Kildare."

Stock image: Stock image: Pixabay