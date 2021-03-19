Kildare TD & Minister Of State Calls For Urgent Funding For Mental Health Supports For Young People.

A Kildare TD and Minister for State is calling for urgent funding for mental health supports for the county's young people.

Fine Gael's Martin Heydon says “In December 2019, there were 144 young people to be seen or waiting to be seen by CAMHS in the Kildare/West Wicklow and Dublin South area. Of these 144, 65 were waiting to be seen by one of the 4 CAMHS teams serving Kildare.

And, he says “In 2019 there were a total of 21 suicides in Co. Kildare [all ages]. 17 Males and 4 Females. Only 4 counties recorded a higher number: Wexford, Cork City, Tipperary and Limerick County. The rate of suicide in Kildare has exceeded the national average for all years since 2011."

The county is without a Jigsaw Youth Mental Health project, despite having the highest proportion of young people aged under 25 in the state.

In additional, there are vacancies and a need for additional staffing posts in the primary care psychology services and an extra CAMHS team to service the South Kildare area is required.

Deputy Heydon says “I have written to Mary Butler, Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health to highlight the need for this additional investment in mental health supports for young people in Kildare. Kildare is still playing catch up on the provision of certain services to support our growing population and this is a vital area where additional supports are required.

“There are a significant number of towns with high numbers of young people in which no service is currently provided, such as Kildare Town, Castledermot and Monasterevin and there is a limited service provided in Athy, Rathangan and West Wicklow.

Image: Martin Heydon