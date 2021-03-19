€400M Regeneration Fund Announced For Cork.

Regeneration funding in Cork, worth over 400 million euro, has been described as a "game changer" by the Taoiseach.

A new city library will be established as part of the Grand Parade project, which includes a new central plaza and cycleways.

Meanwhile, 353 million euro will improve residential and commercial areas under the Cork Docklands Project.

Mallow Town centre and Cork's harbours will also receive major grants which Micheál Martin says will help in "creating strong regional cities out

