Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€400M Regeneration Fund Announced For Cork.

: 19/03/2021 - 12:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

Regeneration funding in Cork, worth over 400 million euro, has been described as a "game changer" by the Taoiseach.

A new city library will be established as part of the Grand Parade project, which includes a new central plaza and cycleways.

Meanwhile, 353 million euro will improve residential and commercial areas under the Cork Docklands Project.

Mallow Town centre and Cork's harbours will also receive major grants which Micheál Martin says will help in "creating strong regional cities out

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!