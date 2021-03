The British government is planning to force Northern Ireland to speed up abortion services.

Westminster legalised abortions in the North in October 2019, but the Stormont Executive hasn't brought the services in.

The Guardian reports that the UK government will take action next week to direct the North to commission abortion services.

The DUP says it'll 'vigorously oppose' the plans, saying the North won't have the 'most liberal abortion laws in Europe' foisted upon it.