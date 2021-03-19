Listen Live Logo

€11.5 Billion Spent On Welfare Supports Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic.

19/03/2021
Ciara Plunkett
11.5 billion euro has been spent by the state in welfare supports since the start of the pandemic.

Over 850,000 people have been supported through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Department of Social Protection figures also show 20 million PUP payments have been issued totalling over 6.3 billion euro.

This week over 456,000 people received the payment, a drop of over 8,000 on last week.

In a statement, Minister Heather Humphries says the Government has confirmed the Covid-19 income supports will be maintained until at least the 30th of June.

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

