Former President Mary McAleese has criticised the Catholic Church for using "distressingly ugly language" about LGBTQI+ couples.

A ruling from the Vatican earlier this week said priests can't bless same-sex unions because it's impossible for God to "bless sin".

LGBT groups say the decision is extremely damaging and upsetting.

Mary McAleese has written to the Irish Bishops Conference in Maynooth on the matter, which she believes it amounts to homophobia:

Stock image: Shutterstock