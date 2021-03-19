Listen: Infectious Disease Expert Says Regional Health Teams Should Be Depoyed To Localised Covid Outbreaks.

An infectious disease expert says there should be regional health teams to deal with regional Covid outbreaks.

It comes as Ireland’s progress in tackling the virus appears to have stalled.

Paul O’Donoghue reports.

At best, cases are dropping by just 3 per cent per day. And at worst, they’re not going down at all.

That was the message from last night’s NPHET briefing, which said the country has hit a plateau with a 5 day average of just under 500 cases per day.

This has led to questions over why, when Ireland has been in effective lockdown for almost three months.

Professor Gerry Kileen from University College Cork says the more transmissible UK variant is a big part of the problem.

Infectious disease expert professor Sam McConkey says there should be local disease control teams in place across the country to quickly deal with outbreaks.

Officials said the stall could be temporary, and a clearer picture on this should emerge some time over the next week.



Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay