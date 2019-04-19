The Eleven To Two Show

Irish Rail Conducting Overnight Works In Newbridge & Leixlip.

: 04/19/2019 - 07:51
Author: Ciara Noble
irish_rail_logo.jpg

Irish Rail is conducting overnight track works in two Kildare towns.

A project in Leixlip, between Confey and Louisa Bridge stations, began on Tuesday night, and will continue until Saturday.

And "major works" will take place in Newbridge, tonight, Friday.

These will be in place at College Farm, Ailesbury Park, Barretstown Lawn, Roseberry Court, Barreststown Meadows and Raymonda Court.

Irish Rail says these works may include:

Points and Crossing maintenance
Plain Line Track maintenance
Vegetation Control
Bridge maintenance and Renewals
Ballasting Works

 

