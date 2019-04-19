Irish Rail Conducting Overnight Works In Newbridge & Leixlip.

Irish Rail is conducting overnight track works in two Kildare towns.

A project in Leixlip, between Confey and Louisa Bridge stations, began on Tuesday night, and will continue until Saturday.

And "major works" will take place in Newbridge, tonight, Friday.

These will be in place at College Farm, Ailesbury Park, Barretstown Lawn, Roseberry Court, Barreststown Meadows and Raymonda Court.

Irish Rail says these works may include:

Points and Crossing maintenance

Plain Line Track maintenance

Vegetation Control

Bridge maintenance and Renewals

Ballasting Works