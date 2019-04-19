The Eleven To Two Show

KCC Investigations Find Rented Properties in Kildare/Newbridge District, Not Up To Minimum Standards.

: 04/19/2019 - 07:56
Author: Ciara Noble
The majority of rented homes inspected by Kildare County Council in one of it's Municipal Districts failed.

Local authorities, in their role as housing authorities, are responsible for enforcing minimum standards in rental accommodation.

During 2017, KCC examined 420 properties in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District.

283 properties failed to achieve compliance at the first inspection.

Last year, 462 properties in that area were examined.

80 were HAP homes, and all required a subsequent inspection.

22 were RAS properites, and all but one required follow-up action.

 

