Police in Derry say the murder of a journalist during a riot in the city last night was a terrorist act.

29-year-old Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan estate after violence broke out when the PSNI raided a number of houses.

Police say the New IRA are most likely to be behind the killing.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton says he believes the violence was orchestrated;

Image: Lyra McKee courtesy Janklow & Nesbit, UK