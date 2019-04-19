Climate Change Protests Willing To Risk Arrest At Today's Protest.

Climate change protestors say they're willing to be arrested at today's protest on O'Connell Street in Dublin.

The Extinction Rebellion Ireland group plans to block traffic as part of an international protest.

They're calling on the government take urgent action to address climate change.

Similar demos in London this week have caused mass disruption to roads and the Tube, and led to over 400 arrests.

Member of Extinction Rebellion Ireland, Eoin Campbell, says they'll start by gathering at the Spire at one o'clock:

File image: Wikipedia