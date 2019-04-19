The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Climate Change Protests Willing To Risk Arrest At Today's Protest.

: 04/19/2019 - 10:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oconnell_street_dublin_wikipedia.jpg

Climate change protestors say they're willing to be arrested at today's protest on O'Connell Street in Dublin.

The Extinction Rebellion Ireland group plans to block traffic as part of an international protest.

They're calling on the government take urgent action to address climate change.

Similar demos in London this week have caused mass disruption to roads and the Tube, and led to over 400 arrests.

Member of Extinction Rebellion Ireland, Eoin Campbell, says they'll start by gathering at the Spire at one o'clock:

 

File image: Wikipedia

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!