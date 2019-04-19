The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: President Higgins Leads Tribute To Murdered Journalist, Lyra McKee

: 04/19/2019 - 10:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lyra_mckee_courtesy_janklow_and_nesbit_uk.jpg

President Michael D Higgins says Lyra was a woman of "talent and commitment" who was shot while doing her job.

29-year-old Lyra McKee was shot dead in the Creggan estate after violence broke out when the PSNI raided a number of houses.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says there's "no justification for this tragic loss of life".

DUP leader Arlene Foster has called it a "senseless act" - Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill also says it's a "senseless loss of life".

The National Union of Journalists described Lyra as one of the most promising journalists in Northern Ireland - and says a "young, vibrant life has been destroyed".

Mick Fealty, founding editor of Slugger O'Toole, knew Lyra as a young journalist:

newstalk0951577.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

