The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Condemns Murder Of Journalist, Lyra McKee.

: 04/19/2019 - 10:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_08_04_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach has condemned the murder of journalist Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Derry last night.

Leo Varadkar says we can't allow those who want to propagate violence, fear and hate to drag us into the past.

29 year old Lyra was shot during rioting in the Creggan area of the city - which began after police conducted raids on a number of houses there.

Police say the killing was a terrorist act and believe the New IRA are most likely responsible.

These Creggan residents are in disbelief:

newstalk1041457.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Leo Varadkar

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!