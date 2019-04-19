Listen: Taoiseach Condemns Murder Of Journalist, Lyra McKee.

The Taoiseach has condemned the murder of journalist Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Derry last night.

Leo Varadkar says we can't allow those who want to propagate violence, fear and hate to drag us into the past.

29 year old Lyra was shot during rioting in the Creggan area of the city - which began after police conducted raids on a number of houses there.

Police say the killing was a terrorist act and believe the New IRA are most likely responsible.

These Creggan residents are in disbelief:

File image: Leo Varadkar