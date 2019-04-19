The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Youth Work Ireland Launches Resources For Young Trans People Living In Rural Ireland.

: 04/19/2019 - 11:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
youth_work_ireland_logo.png

Young transgender people growing up in rural Ireland say they often find themselves the subject of local gossip.

That's according to Youth Work Ireland, which has just launched a new resource 'Young and Trans in Rural Ireland' for young people and their educators. 

The group asked young trans people what they wanted other people to know in order to support them, and the information is now available in a booklet and online. 

Gina Halpin, development officer at Youth Work Ireland, outlines the difficulties raised:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!