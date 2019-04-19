Youth Work Ireland Launches Resources For Young Trans People Living In Rural Ireland.

Young transgender people growing up in rural Ireland say they often find themselves the subject of local gossip.

That's according to Youth Work Ireland, which has just launched a new resource 'Young and Trans in Rural Ireland' for young people and their educators.

The group asked young trans people what they wanted other people to know in order to support them, and the information is now available in a booklet and online.

Gina Halpin, development officer at Youth Work Ireland, outlines the difficulties raised: