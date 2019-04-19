Public Meeting To Take Place On Sallins Community Lands.

A public meeting is to take place in Sallins to discuss the "community lands".

In 2016, Kildare County Council acquired 33 acres in Sallins for community use and another 15 acres for the Sallins By-Pass.

In September, it began preparing a brief for the appointment of consultants to develop a masterplan for the site.

The meeing, organised by Sallins Community Council, is "to provide the general public with an update" on the lands and to allow "organisations and individual citizens in Sallins the opportunity to share what they would like to see developed on the site."

The meeting takes place on April 29th, in Sallins National School.

It begins at 8pm.