Listen: Pelosi & May Pay Tribute To Murdered Journalist, Lyra McKee.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May's paid tribute to a journalist who was shot dead covering a riot in Derry last night.

29-year-old Lyra McKee has been described as a rising star by her publishers.

Police are treating her murder as terrorism.

America's third most senior politician - speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi - visited Derry yesterday.

This morning she spoke at an event in Belfast, alongside the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly:

File image: Nancy Pelosi/RollingNews