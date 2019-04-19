Closing Date For Tenders For Maynooth School Campus Completion Now May 22nd.

The closing date for tenders for the completion of the €30 million Maynooth Education Campus is May 22nd.

Two 1,000 pupil schools, and a shared sports facility, are part-built on the Moyglare Road site.

It is the largest school capital project in the state.

Completion of the scheme was tendered after the main contractor, Sammon, went in to liquidation.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, says tenders were invited by Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board on April 17th.

After the May dealine, they will be assessed and a letter of intent issued to the successful contractor in June.

The contractor will then go on site to complete the 2 New Schools by May, 2020, and the Sports Facility by the end of June 2020.