A large cannabis grow house has been discovered in Co. Waterford.

More than 1,000 cannabis plants worth an estimated 800,000 euro were found following a search of an industrial building in the Waterford Airport Business Park last night.

The Armed Support Unit assisted in the intelligence led operation.

Two Vietnamese men, who are 32 and 43 years old, were arrested at the scene and are being held at Tramore Garda Station.