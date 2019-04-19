Listen Live Logo

Listen: Climate Change Protest Underway On O'Connell Street.

: 04/19/2019 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Protestors who are due to take part in a climate change demonstration on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin say they will disrupt traffic for as long as they’re allowed to.

The protest is due to get underway shortly, with crowds gathering at the Spire.

Andrew Louth reports:

19/4/2019 Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest. Pictured passing the GPO on O'Connell Street, Dublin, today are protestors at the Extinction Rebellion Ireland climate protest. Extinction Rebellion groups in 43 countries have been taking part in protest this week, with major disruptions caused by the event in London. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

