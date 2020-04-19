Sunday Wind Down

Spain's Covid 19 Death Toll Has Reached 20.453 People.

The Spanish death toll from coronavirus has risen by another 410 people.

A total of 20,453 people have now died from the virus in one of the worst hit countries in the world.

Spain's cases of Covid-19 have also risen to just under 196-thousand.

 

