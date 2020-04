The death rate in UK care homes has risen to 2,500 in the past week, according to the National Care Forum.

It says that number is double the amount of all care home fatalities last month.

The association says, when combined with people who have died in hospital, almost 7,500 care home residents have died in the pandemic.

Mandy Thorn, from the UK's National Care Association, says the real figures may never be known.

