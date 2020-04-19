Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 4,000 Residents & Staff At Nursing Homes Being Tested For Covid 19 This Weekend.

: 04/19/2020 - 12:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE says 4,000 residents and staff at nursing homes are being tested for Covid-19 this weekend.

There are now 248 outbreaks of coronavirus in those settings - affecting 40 per cent of all homes.

The HSE says that's their "greatest challenge" in tackling the spread.

Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says they're ramping up testing in long-term residential care facilities and focussing on three groups:

newstalk1152475.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Lead for Integrated Care with the HSE, Dr.Siobhan Ni Bhriain, says a percentage of those being tested may still receive a false negative result.

newstalk1154988.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!