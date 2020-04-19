Listen: 4,000 Residents & Staff At Nursing Homes Being Tested For Covid 19 This Weekend.

The HSE says 4,000 residents and staff at nursing homes are being tested for Covid-19 this weekend.

There are now 248 outbreaks of coronavirus in those settings - affecting 40 per cent of all homes.

The HSE says that's their "greatest challenge" in tackling the spread.

Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says they're ramping up testing in long-term residential care facilities and focussing on three groups:

Lead for Integrated Care with the HSE, Dr.Siobhan Ni Bhriain, says a percentage of those being tested may still receive a false negative result.

