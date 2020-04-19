Sunday Wind Down

Low Water Pressure & Supply Interruptions Affecting Large Parts Of Celbridge.

: 04/19/2020 - 12:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

Large parts of Celbridge are experiencing water supply disruption.

Kildare County Council says "crews will be turning off the water supply at 15 minute intervals to try establish the cause of the issue".

Areas affected include: Primrose te, The Grove, Templemanor, Templemills, Simmonstown Manor and any other estates and properties on the Ardclough and Hazelhatch roads.

KCC is expected to issue an up-date if longer-duration interruptions or outages are needed to identify and resolve the problem.

 

Stock image: Pixabay updates will be posted should the water supply be disrupted for longer periods.

