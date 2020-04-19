TUI: No Guarantee Rescheduled Leaving Cert. Can Take Place.

The Teachers Union of Ireland has told its members there's no guarantee the rescheduled Leaving Cert can take place.

Around 3,000 Kildare students are scheduled to sit the exams during this academic year.

In a document released to secondary teachers it says public health advice will dictate whether the state exams can be held in late-July of early August.

It says the tests taking place relies on a decision made in June, when the State Exams Commission is due to release a proposed timetable.

File image: RollingNews