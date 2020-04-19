Sunday Wind Down

11pm - 1am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

TUI: No Guarantee Rescheduled Leaving Cert. Can Take Place.

: 04/19/2020 - 16:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leaving_cert_exam_hall_rolling_news.jpg

The Teachers Union of Ireland has told its members there's no guarantee the rescheduled Leaving Cert can take place.

Around 3,000 Kildare students are scheduled to sit the exams during this academic year.

In a document released to secondary teachers it says public health advice will dictate whether the state exams can be held in late-July of early August.

It says the tests taking place relies on a decision made in June, when the State Exams Commission is due to release a proposed timetable.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!