Listen: Councils Awaiting A Decision On Holding Meetings Online.

Councils, including Kildare County Council, are awaiting a decision from the Government as to whether local authority meetings could be held online.

There are fears that if a vote takes place via Zoom or Skype, it could be challenged in court.

Local authority meetings are now on hold as they cannot adhere to social distancing guidelines within chambers.

Westmeath County Council hasn't held a monthly meeting since February - Cathaoirleach Paddy Hill says no decisions have been made since then:

Stock image: Pixabay