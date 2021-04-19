Kildare Today

Plan To Significant Expand No. Of Apprecenticeships Being Unveiled Today.

: 19/04/2021 - 09:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Grants are set to be offered to employers to take on apprentices as part of a push to increase the number of people doing apprenticeships.

A new plan aims to see 10,000 people taking on apprenticeships every year by 2025, doubling the number from last year.

Employers will get around 3,000 euro per year, per apprentice they take on from 2022.

There will be extra supports for those who take on women, lone parents, people with a disability and people living in direct provision as part of a push to diversify apprenticeships.

A bursary programme is also being developed for people from those groups or disadvantaged backgrounds that would see them paid 5,000 euro a year, which will be capped at 100 members.

 

