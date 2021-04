Trade coming from Britain through Dublin Port has fallen 29 per cent in the first three months of this year.

The latest figures show overall volumes in the port are down 15 percent in quarter one compared with last year, while trade with the EU has increased by 18 percent.

Tourism volumes have also plummeted, with passenger numbers down 63 percent to 83 thousand while tourist vehicles dropped by almost 75 percent to 17 thousand.

