Closing Arguments To Be Heard At Trial Of Former Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd.

: 19/04/2021 - 09:59
Author: Ciara Noble
Closing arguments will be heard in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who denies murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, in May 2020, later today.

The prosecution claims Mr. Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, while being pinned to the ground during an arrest.

A 9 minute, 46 second video of Mr.Floyd being arrested, shown to the jury, Chauvin can be seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Mr. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe".

The video was shown to the jury repeatedly over the three-week trial.

Chauvin's defence team claims the force was justified, and other factors caused Mr Floyd's death.

 

