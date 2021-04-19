Athy College Approved For Expansion To 1,000 Pupil School.

Athy Community College has been given the green light to expand, significant.

The school is being permitted to build space to cater for 600 more students, bringing its capacity to 1,000 pupils.

The project is now going to tender.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, and Minister for State, Martin Heydon, says "The move to stage 2b and tender is a critical point for this school project and means that construction on this multi million euro project should commence within 12 months."



This development coincides with the appointment of Design Teams for both the Patrician Post Primary, Newbridge and Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen to progress their much needed extensions.

Deputy Heydon adds “It is imperative however that the Department of Education continue to also focus on the need for more school places in the Newbridge/Kildare area and move quickly to identify a site for the new Curragh Post Primary School as well as the swift provision of some temporary accommodation to meet the shortfall in places for this September. I continue to highlight this pressure on capacity at the highest level.” Minister Heydon concluded.

Image: artists conception of the completed Athy Community College extension/Martin Heydon.