JP Morgan Confirms It Will Finance Breakaway Super League.

US investment bank JP Morgan has confirmed it will finance the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest football clubs.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City will join the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus in the new project which will rival the Champions League.

Three more clubs will join as founding members and another five places will be filled for the 20-team league each season.

It's believed all 12 clubs have resigned from the European Clubs Association, while United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has stepped down from his role with UEFA

The new league would be played alongside domestic competitions but UEFA is threatening to ban clubs from competing in their domestic leagues.

Image: JP Morgan logo via JP Morgan UK